TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers say legislative leaders and the governor are discussing tax rates on recreational marijuana, delaying a vote on a legalization measure.
Voters overwhelmingly approved a recreational marijuana ballot measure.
The 216-page measure lawmakers were supposed to consider this week is a thicket of technical details and jargon. A critical vote had been scheduled for Thursday, but has been held up. A vote on the floor of both chambers was set for Monday, but lawmakers say the vote is also expected to be held now.
It’s unclear how soon the market could be up and running.