WHITE TWP., N.J. – The White Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night discussed stormwater and wastewater issues involving two warehouse proposals by Lehigh Valley-based developer Jaindl Land Co.
The plans call for the development an 800,000-square-foot warehouse next to the Delaware River on what is currently farmland at 35 Foul Rift Road, off Route 519. It also calls for another warehouse at 1.8 million square feet, bringing the total of the two buildings to 2.6 million square feet on 580 acres between Foul Drift Road and Route 519. The project has been under review by the township since 2019.
Specifically, the board had three discussion items planned Tuesday night. The first involved the project's first phase site plan for the proposed 800,000-square-foot warehouse. The second topic involved the phase two site plan, while the third discussion centered on the second phase subdivision.
On Tuesday night, engineer Paul Ferriero testified for two hours on behalf of Jaindl about stormwater and wastewater management issues. He provided a technical review that the plan, as constituted, meets all water quality standards.
Ferriero added that the project's level of wastewater treatment "was high" and that the level of nitrates "is low." Other topics broached were flooding and sinkholes. Ferriero then answered several questions from commissioners about many topics. The situation proved confusing at times, as revised plans did not match with plans being reviewed.
Many members of the public in attendance Tuesday night expressed concerns about the impact the development would have on the mainly rural area. While the discussions were far-ranging, a few general topics offered by environmentalists against the project emerged: the impact of sewage water on local water quality, the impact of stormwater on the Delaware River, and whether the region will become inundated with sinkholes.
A lengthy public question session at times became contentious and turned interrogative. Thomas Bodolsky of Citizens for Sustainable Development asked more than three dozen questions, citing his interpretation of ordinances. At one point, Bodolsky was unable to formulate his own question, prompting Ferriero to assist him.
Jaindl Land. Co. attorney Anthony Sposaro and Bodolsky verbally sparred about whether Bodolsky's questions were applicable to the actual testimony and whether they were even questions at all. One question Bodolsky asked involved the accuracy of soil samples Ferriero referenced. This agitated Sposaro.
"What game are we playing?" Sposaro said.
The hearing will continue Sept. 13.