KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey have reached a breakthrough in a decades-old cold case.
A homicide victim who was found in Knowlton Township, Warren County in 1991 has been identified as a missing teen from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
The teen had been nicknamed the "Tiger Lady" because of a large tiger tattoo on her calf. Police say her tattoo is similar to the tiger found on the guitar of Grateful Dead member Jerry Garcia.
They say the band performed in New York a few weeks before the body was discovered.
Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer and the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit will make a major announcement regarding the 1991 homicide investigation in Belvidere Friday morning, according to the news release.