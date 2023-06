There are events being held this weekend by land and air.

The Warren County Hot Air Balloons and Arts and Crafts Festival took off Friday afternoon.

It's being held at Warren Community College, along Route 57 in Washington.

The festival runs through Sunday.

So long as the weather cooperates, there will be tethered balloon rides.

"Balloomination," as glowing balloons take to the sky, is set for Saturday and Sunday after 8 p.m.