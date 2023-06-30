FLEMINGTON, N.J - New Jersey is considering a Code Red alert to keep people safe during hot weather. This comes a few years after the state created Code Blue for the cold.

New Jersey lawmakers have proposed a Code Red alert, which would open cooling centers during extreme heat.

"In addition to the 6,600 homeless families in the state, there's 1.3 million households in New Jersey who struggle to afford just the household basics of housing," said Stephanie Hoopes, the national director for United for ALICE, which is managed by the United Way of Northern New Jersey. "They don't always have air conditioning. They don't have air filters."

Mirroring bills in the state Senate and Assembly propose a three-year pilot program, which, according to the state legislative services office, would cost $2 million each year.

Hoopes says it's better to spend that money preventatively.

"If someone is exposed to too much heat and would become ill, might need emergency transit to the emergency room and treatment there, which will definitely add up," said Hoopes.

"The legislation and program at its core is needed," said Brayden Fahey, the Hunterdon County's director of public safety and emergency management and the president of the County Emergency Management Coordinators Association.

Fahey notes the legislation calls for administrative costs to be reimbursed.

"We just want a firm understanding as to what exactly is going to be reimbursed," said Fahey.

Fahey says knowing is important for budgeting, since the Garden State's Code Blue for cold weather didn't include reimbursements. He tells us that has cost the county $140,000 since 2020.

The last actions taken on both bills were being referred to committees last month, though there is some progress behind the scenes.

"The bill's sponsor expressed a willingness and an interest to sit down with the New Jersey Association of Counties, myself included, to have a discussion and try to get answers to a lot of the questions," said Fahey.

Fahey also wants the temperatures and timelines to declare a Code Red to be streamlined, similar to how the state amended Code Blue.