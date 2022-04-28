BELVIDERE, N.J. - Warren County wants to ban New Jersey's sex education standards and outline the rights parents have over what their children are taught in school. Statewide pushback surrounding those guidelines recently prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to tell the Department of Education to re-examine them.
"A lot of parents are frustrated," one parent said at the Warren County commissioners' meeting.
"I don't think any of this garbage should be taught in the schools," another parent told the commissioners.
According to New Jersey's sex education standards set to take effect this fall, by grade two, students would learn about gender roles and the range of ways people express gender. By grade five, they'd learn about conception, reproduction, masturbation and the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity. By grade eight, they'd learn details surrounding intercourse.
"It's sexual information that children should not be taught by teachers," said a third parent.
"My child does not need to learn the organs of the female reproductive system at seven-years-old," a fourth parent said at the meeting. "I truly feel powerless."
"The government is stripping us over our power over our children," another parent added.
"Parents, as well as myself, as a parent, are very concerned, and parents have rights for their children and their children's education," said Warren County Commissioner Director Jason Sarnoski.
"In my time on the commissioner board, I don't think I have received more concerned people reaching out to me about this than any other issue," said Warren County Commissioner James Kern.
Warren County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday asking the state to ban the revised standards, and to develop its own bill of rights outlining the power parents have over what their kids are taught.
"Really understanding parental rights, and what rights they have in how their child is educated," said Sarnoski.
Sarnoski says that bill of rights will be created by a committee of local leaders and parents.
"We will present that bill of rights to our school boards, our Governor and anyone we feel will have some influence over how our children are educated," said Sarnoski.
"The county doesn't necessarily have control over the education standards in New Jersey, but we can help create something that will give local leaders and officials some guides," said Kern. "We sent a copy of this resolution to all of our municipalities to Warren County, and I've already heard from many of them who are interested in passing this on their own... We plan on sending this to the other counties in the state of New Jersey to get similar hopeful action as well."
The state Department of Education sent 69 News a statement, saying parents are able to opt out of specific lessons.
Citing that LGBTQ youth are at a significantly increased risk for suicide, it said these standards "reflect the ideal that schools stand with all youth, educators, and parents to acknowledge, understand, and uplift all identities."
Murphy has said the guidelines were created with the help of parents, experts, and teachers. He has also said some sample plans don't accurately represent the standards.
"New Jersey's academic standards (New Jersey Student Learning Standards, or NJSLS) define what students should know and be able to do at the end of specified grade levels. The 2020 NJSLS in Comprehensive Health and Physical Education (NJSLS-CHPE) are designed to ensure that all students acquire the health and physical literacy skills needed to pursue a life of wellness at developmentally appropriate ages, including knowledge and skills related to sexual health. Any allegations to the contrary misrepresent the NJSLS-CHPE standards," the state Department of Education said.
NJDOE sent a clarification memo out to all school districts earlier this month.