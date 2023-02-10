HOPE, N.J. - Warren County is trying to stop issues caused by big trucks on small roads. Commissioners just passed a resolution focused on a big portion of Route 519 and sections of 517 and 521.

"I've been a mayor for 32 years and one of the first things I did was start to address this truck traffic," said Hope Mayor Timothy McDonough.

Now with the addition of countless warehouses, hundreds of big trucks go through Hope each day. McDonough says they're damaging historic buildings.

"They put their brakes on to stop at the stoplight here, the vibration actually, you can go in some of these buildings and see the dust coming out between the stones," said McDonough. "It's a real quality-of-life issue."

Pohatcong Police Chief Scott Robb, who is also the president of the Warren County Police Chief's Association, tells us giant trucks on rural roads is a problem throughout the county. Many get stuck in tunnels.

"We're called daily to assist with turning around trucks which are impeding traffic," said Robb. "They're taking the wires down, the electric wires, the residents have to wait for their power to be restored."

Safety is a huge concern. The county says there have been several fatal crashes involving trucks on these roads, including two just outside of Hope within the last year.

"These roads were never intended to hold such large tractor trailers," said Warren County Commissioner James Kern.

That's why Warren County Commissioners passed a resolution requesting the New Jersey Department of Transportation modify the state access network. They want more than 45 miles of county roads removed as truck routes for double tractor trailers and trucks 102 inches wide or larger.

They're suggesting several alternate routes which are mostly state and federal roadways.

"It's really important that there is signage and we're working with local law enforcement and State Police to make sure that they're obeying those signs," said Kern.

The county expects the resolution to be well-received, since Hunterdon and Sussex counties recently took similar action.