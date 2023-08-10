TRENTON, N.J. - The death of Sheila Oliver, just hours after being hospitalized last week, stunned New Jerseyans. People are paying their respects to the first African-American woman to be Lieutenant Governor of the Garden State.

There were lots of tears in Trenton Thursday. The Lieutenant Governor lay in state at the State House.

It was day one of a three-day celebration of life. Oliver's casket was escorted by the State Police Honor Guard to the State House Rotunda.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Oliver's family were among those at a private visitation.

“As we’ve come to commemorate and to celebrate the life and the legacy of this queen, we pray God that you bless us," said New Jersey Assemblyman Reginald Atkins, who led a prayer.

Hundreds of local, state and federal officials, plus members of the public, paid tribute.

The 71-year-old worked in public service for decades. She became the first Black woman to be New Jersey’s Assembly speaker and the first to hold statewide elected office.

"This is such a tragedy but it is also a triumph,” said Atkins.

"Heaven gained an angel and I believe she's really going to inspire the next generation of politicians, advocates," said Lee Clark, the vice president of Phillipsburg Town Council.

Among those paying tribute: Clark and Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni.

"We're here on behalf of the Town of Phillipsburg to give our condolences to a trailblazer in New Jersey," said Tersigni. "We give our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues."

They first met Oliver in 2017.

"She visited us at the Warren County Farmers' Fair and she was so happy, so grateful to be there to meet all of the voters. She was excited to be in a rural agricultural area," said Clark.

"Very down to earth, heartwarming," said Tersigni.

Friday, Oliver will lie in state at the Essex County Historic Courthouse.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy.

"The Lieutenant Governor will be remembered as an advocate, a fighter, a voice for the people she always represented, the less fortunate. She always fought for the common man and woman," said Clark.