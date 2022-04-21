PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - History was made in New Jersey Thursday: recreational marijuana is now being sold statewide, after voters gave it the green light last election.
The celebration of marijuana known as 4/20 was Wednesday. Some are calling Thursday, 4/21, another holiday for New Jersey.
The Apothecarium on South Main Street had people wrapped around the building for the big opening and saw a steady stream of customers the rest of the day.
"Grab you ladies some menus,” one Apothecarium worker said to customers.
The menus have a whole lot of green.
"Flower, pre-roll, vape carts,” she continued about the different products offered.
"Legal weed: victory for New Jersey residents,” said Steve Bozikis, a New Jersey native who bought from The Apothecarium.
“Frosted melon gelato,” Fred Romano of Harmony said about what he bought at The Apothecarium. “They had THC content listed and so I just went for the biggest one."
“You're gonna order one too many pizzas,” joked Alex Sansone of Phillipsburg.
The dispensary, which previously only sold medical marijuana, has been preparing for this day for months.
"Running out of inventory is not going to be a problem that we'll have here,” said Ryan McWilliams, the executive vice president of northeast operations at TerrAscend, the company that owns The Apothecarium.
The Apothecarium is one of 13 facilities New Jersey approved to sell recreational marijuana. Customers get their IDs scanned at the door, and again before buying.
"It's a clean environment,” said Bozikis. “People who are knowledgeable salespersons selling you product that's been tested and verified."
"This is the only recreational dispensary in Warren County,” said Ronnie Davey of Phillipsburg. “If you were to look it up, the closest place to go is an hour away."
So Phillipsburg's Mayor is looking forward to increased foot traffic to help restaurants and merchants.
"We do get a tax out of that and it has provided resources to bring into our budget,” said Mayor Todd Tersigni.
“It's interesting getting to see the amount of revenue that's being produced for my town, so I'm excited for that aspect,” said Sansone.
While some medical marijuana cardholders are worried about the influx of customers, The Apothecarium says patients will be prioritized.
"We're going to continue to have two lines, one for patients, one for adult use customers,” said McWilliams.
It’s no secret not everyone is a fan of marijuana being legalized for recreational use.
Tersigni noted there have not been any issues at The Apothecarium and that the team there has complied with police.
Gov. Phil Murphy voiced his support for the growing industry at Zen Leaf in Elizabeth, Union County.
"We still have a long way to go before this industry fully develops,” said Murphy. “An industry that will create many new good paying jobs and is projected to exceed more than $2 billion in sales within the next four years.”
Murphy believes it’ll be a greener Garden State, in more ways than one.
"I can't wait to try it,” said Romano.
"It's great…not having to go through the black market, not worry about getting stopped or arrested,” said Bozikis. “So, it's a great day in New Jersey."
"It's worth the wait,” said Davey as he walked out of the store. “It's worth the wait!"
Pennsylvanians can legally buy and consume marijuana in New Jersey, but are not allowed to bring it across state lines. It's illegal for anyone to drive in Pennsylvania with any trace of THC in their system.