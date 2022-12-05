FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. It comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community.
The rural hills of Hunterdon County can be quiet, sometimes too much so, for some.
"It's just me," said Angela Fields, the executive director of Family Promise of Hunterdon County.
Fields says she's one of the only people of color running an organization in the county, making the jarring remarks she hears on the job too loud to bear.
"The hardest part of racism was treating black people like human beings," Fields shares what has been said to her. "You're a colored person...I fear you're going to be shot for being black in Hunterdon County....Hang in there, oh, can I say hang to you?' That's disgusting, you know, making lynching jokes."
It's no secret that the county's population is mostly white. The last census showed nearly 90% so, with just over 3% of people being African American.
No matter the make up, county commissioner director John Lanza, and many others want to know, "who says that?"
69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori asked Fields, "Is it Hunterdon County employees? Is it Hunterdon County community members? Who you work with within the job?"
"It's everybody," said Fields. "It's literally all sides."
"I'm not surprised by any of these things," said Harrison Dillard. That's why Dillard founded his home county of Hunterdon's NAACP chapter last summer.
He's also Moravian University's police chief. Dillard says overtly racist comments are all too common, especially against those in grade school.
"I'm a very data driven person," said Dillard. "In New Jersey alone, the reported bias incidents and hate crimes have increased fivefold...In 2021, we had 1,871."
Fields, who grew up elsewhere in the Garden State, has worked in Flemington for four years. Her nonprofit position requires her to collaborate with different groups and agencies.
She stopped going to the organization One Voice's meetings after its Zoom was hacked earlier this year.
"n-word word went across the screen, and it was vile talking," said Fields. "They took over the speakers...It was cursing."
One Voice told us it's committed to denouncing hate, adding it sent an apology email, which outlined safety measures for future meetings.
It turned the meeting recording over to the prosecutor's office, which said whoever was responsible was able to hide or redirect IP addresses to avoid getting caught.
"I shouldn't have to chronicle my history of racism and accounting for you to understand how I felt," said Fields. "It feels like I'm not allowed to be upset, because if I'm upset, then I'm difficult and unstable."
Fields says she's tried it all, including giving presentations and stimulating proactive conversations. She feels like she's fighting alone and it's getting worse.
"You keep screaming from the rooftops that this is happening, and you guys have to do something...and it's like, no one cares," said Fields.
But according to Lanza, they do.
"This is a county that wants everybody to feel like they're included, like they're wanted, because they are," said Lanza.
Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office told us it is "committed to enforcing hate and bias-related crime laws and protecting human dignity and justice." Among the preventative steps it takes is visiting schools to teach students what bias crimes are and how to report them.
At the county level, "there are specific procedures, going through human resources...potential discipline," said Lanza. "One of the reasons that we made sure that the county board made a strong presence at the grand opening of the NAACP chapter is that people know that we're here, we have an open mind and we are available."
"We're actually going out into the community and providing some implicit bias training," said Dillard.
"I need people to be accountable," said Fields. "It's frightening."
Fields hopes shedding light on the topic will spark more change.
She's calling for new policies, like mandatory racial equity training, not for one specific perpetrator, but amongst everyone.
"There needs to be definitive processes for dealing with the vileness that comes with racism across colleagues, within a community," said Fields.
That's to ensure anyone facing similar challenges knows how to get help.
Fields is pushing for more action and more talk, so that the silence of Hunterdon County is more peaceful and less lonely.