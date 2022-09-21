CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Officials in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are pushing state officials to reopen a road near a reservoir.

County commissioners wrote a letter to to the New Jersey Water Supply Authority.

In the letter, they praise the authority's tentative plan to reopen County Road 629 near Round Valley Reservoir by December.

But commissioners hope it happens sooner.

Clinton Township earlier this year cited concerns about "bad actors" getting access to three earthen dams for the road closure.

The authority released a statement, which reads, in part:

"The contractor’s current schedule calls for reopening the road on December 1, 2022. The NJWSA had a meeting with the contractor on Sept. 20 to discuss their schedule for reopening the road and to further explore opportunities to expedite the contractor’s planned road reopening. The contractor indicated that they would reach out to their subcontractors and material suppliers to see if the schedule could be improved upon.

"At minimum, the contractor needs to complete various security and public safety installations including restoring fencing removed for construction, installing additional security fencing and gates, replacing guiderail sections removed for construction and restoring the damaged asphalt where the existing temporary gates cross the road."