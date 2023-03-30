POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A man who works as a corrections officer in Hunterdon County, New Jersey is being accused of sexually assaulting a child over a seven-year period.

Jared Green, 35, of Pohatcong Township, Warren County, is charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual contact, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor's office says the crimes occurred in Raritan Township, East Amwell Township, Alexandria Township, and Glen Gardner Township from 2011 to 2018.

Green, a Hunterdon County Corrections Officer, is currently suspended without pay, according to the news release.

The Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office continues to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The prosecutor's office says the allegations did not arise in connection with Green’s employment.

Green is in the Morris County Jail pending his first court appearance.

First-degree charges may result in criminal penalties including, but not limited to, a term of imprisonment between 10 and 20 years and a fine of up to $200,000. Second-degree charges may result in criminal penalties including, but not limited to, a term of imprisonment between five and 10 years and a fine of up to $150,000.