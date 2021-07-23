NEWTOWN, N.J. - A Hunterdon County grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging a Newton man with murder.
31-year old Brandon Petersen is accused in the stabbing death of 38-year-old Michelle Carkhuff.
Petersen was indicted for one count of first-degree murder, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of fourth-degree unlawful taking of a means of conveyance.
He remains in the Warren County Jail.
Police say the stabbing happened last December at a home on Kingwood Stockton Road. Petersen allegedly fled the scene before they arrived. Her friends rushed her to a hospital where she died.
Petersen was arrested the following morning.
He has a long rap sheet. Petersen spent 10 years in prison for stabbing his neighbor when he was 15.