RARITAN TWP., N.J. | The Hunterdon County Health Department announced that it will hold a pair of COVID vaccinations clinics this week.
The Hunterdon County Complex on Route 12 will host a drive-through clinic for the Moderna vaccine on May 4 and for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on May 7.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single dose, while the Moderna vaccine requires two doses no less than 28 days apart. Second vaccination appointments are scheduled at the time of the first dose, according to the county.
Children ages 16 and 17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine, available at CVS and Shoprite, according to the county health department.
Residents can schedule appointment on the county website or by calling the Hunterdon County Health Department call center at 908-788-1351.
Information about the COVID-19 vaccines are available on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.