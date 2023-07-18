RARITAN TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey man is facing charges for allegedly recording a girl in a changing room and having other sex abuse content on his phone.

Ron Rothman, 49, was arrested Monday at his home in the Ringoes area of Hunterdon County, said Raritan Township police and the county prosecutor's office in a joint statement.

A girl told police that on March 17, an unknown man, later identified as Rothman, used a cell phone to record her while she was trying on clothes in the changing room of a Raritan Township store, authorities say.

Investigators found recordings of the girl on Rothman's phone, and they found photos and videos showing the sexual exploitation or abuse of other children, authorities allege.

Rothman is facing multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child and invasion of privacy. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, officials say.

He's being held at the Warren County Correctional Center.