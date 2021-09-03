MILFORD, N.J. - The number of people who died in flooding from Hurricane Ida's remnants in Hunterdon County, New Jersey has risen to six, the Governor's Office announced.
The county has not yet released the names or ages of the victims, or where they died.
Thursday, when the death toll was five, the county told us all of the victims were trapped in cars.
Raritan Township Police confirm three people were recovered in different parts of the township.
The victims included a 30-year-old woman from Bridgewater, a 25-year-old man from Raritan Township, and a 67-year-old man from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.
Steve Ditmar of Milford found one of the six victims, an older gentleman, Thursday morning.
"I saw debris," said Ditmar. "I thought it was a smashed-up boat or stuff that was in people's yards...come to realize, it was a vehicle."
The truck was in the creek that runs outside of Ditmar's home and into the Delaware River.
"There was still water inside it, mud," said Ditmar. "You could tell it was submerged. The tree actually stopped the vehicle from going any further."
As New Jersey mourns 25 people who died as a result of Hurricane Ida, and continues to search for several people still missing, Gov. Phil Murphy says he's also working on resources for communities to repair damages.
Small businesses affected by Ida will soon be able to apply for up to $5,000 in grants.
"I'm announcing $10 million in grants that we are making available to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority," said Murphy. "If you've been crushed and you can prove it, you're eligible."
That's just the start.
"I have spoken with President Biden and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell to request emergency funding," said Murphy. "In fact, we've already received the first step in that, which is the emergency declaration. That means we get equipment. That means we get reimbursement for emergency expenditures, and that means they come in and make assessments immediately."
Ditmar has family and friends who were forced out of their homes.
"About 15 minutes, it went from a little bit of rain, their normal flooding to them having to swim out of the bottom of their apartments," said Ditmar. "My heart goes out to all those people who have been displaced."