HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - Hunterdon County, New Jersey has issued a disaster declaration after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought flooding and significant damage, resulting in the deaths of five people in the county, according to a news release from the county's board of commissioners.
The Hunterdon County Office of Emergency Management says five people are known to have died as a result of the storm as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.
One of those deaths was a man whose body was found in a pickup truck in a creek in Milford Borough, according to the borough's mayor.
“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those whose lives were taken by the storm,” Board of Commissioners Director Susan J. Soloway said.
Soloway said crews helped with more than 300 water rescues in the county.
The county says it is working with Congressman Tom Malinowski to obtain Federal Emergency Management Agency resources to aid in recovery efforts.
The Hunterdon County Department of Public Works and Engineering is cleaning up county roads and is assessing the structural damage to many bridges and culverts, Soloway said.
"There are numerous roadway detours, particularly where bridges are unpassable, and the public is advised to limit any travel within the county at this time. The County has activated the sheltering task force that is prepared to provide shelter for displaced persons, with the appropriate public health protocols, if needed," Soloway said.
The county is estimating there could be tens of millions of dollars in damage to country structures.
WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori will have more on the story on 69 News at 6.