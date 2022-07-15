WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man has learned his sentence after admitting to sexually assaulting a child.
Jose E. Vasquez, 26, of Whitehouse Station, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.
He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault on January 5, the prosecutor's office said.
Due to the No Early Release Act, Vasquez will be required to serve 8.5 years before being eligible for parole. Upon his release, Vasquez will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life.
The guilty plea is a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Readington Township Police Department.
Vasquez openly admitted in court to sexual contact with a child under the age of 13, according to the prosecutor's office.