A mostly mail-in election is happening this year in New Jersey.
Ballots fill several over-flow rooms in Hunterdon County's Hall of Records. Beth Thompson with Hunterdon County's Board of Elections Administration said it has been a lot of work for her staff but 2020 may shape up to have the highest voter turnout in county history.
Thompson said Hunterdon mailed out about 100,000 ballots and has received about 63,000 back so far.
State officials gave the green light to begin ballot counting 10 days before Election Day in hopes of avoiding days, even weeks of uncertainty.
In Hunterdon County, Thompson said the counting process is broken up into several steps. The ballots are validated in one room and taken to another where they're stripped of names and address, separated into piles, laid flat, and ready to be scanned.
She said preparing ballots for counting, called pre-canvassing, is the most time-consuming process. Thompson said the county won't begin tabulating results until Election Day.
Cameras in every ballot room will live stream the counting and pre-canvassing process so the public can see what's happening.
"It's extremely important to us because people don't trust this. You've got voters who have never done this before, they don't understand it," Thompson said.
Thompson says she anticipates having preliminary results beginning Tuesday evening.
County Clerk Mary Melfi said the process is stressful with some voters taking out their frustrations on county staff.
"We have heard some really truck driver language. People blame us. They think it's our fault the election is this way. In Hunterdon, see these ballots, they're going to get counted. And your vote is going to count. That's all we can say to people," Melfi said.