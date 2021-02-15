FLEMINGTON, N.J. - The revitalization of Flemington, the seat of Hunterdon County, has been years in the making, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hurried some of it along.
David Norton opened The Corner, a photography studio and store, just two-and-a-half weeks ago.
A few factors played into his decision to open a business right now. The space, a desirable storefront on Main Street, had sat vacant for a while and he said, he had time to think. Norton said under no other circumstances would he have taken the leap.
"Nope. This was only because of this spot being available...the big ideas swirling about, how can we go and do something we really truly love. I think otherwise we would have just gone about our normal day-to-day lives not really thinking about it [opening a business,"] he said.
Norton's not alone. 16 new businesses have popped up in Flemington over the past year.
Robin Lapidus, executive director of Flemington Community Partnerships, a downtown management organization, said a lot of it is because people are working from home.
"I think it has led a lot of people to decide that now is a great time to open a business. Plus, landlords are looking for tenants. And they've been more flexible about rents, more flexible about lease terms," Lapidus said.
David Norton says he expects more people will be taking the leap into entrepreneurship.