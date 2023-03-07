READINGTON TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey woman was killed in a small plane crash on Sunday afternoon.

Roma Gupta, 63, of Readington Township, died in the plane crash in North Lindenhurst, which is in Suffolk County, New York, according to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

Her daughter, Reeva Gupta, 33, of St. Davids, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in the plane and remains in critical condition at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Police say the plane’s pilot, Fayzul Chowdhury, 23, of the Bronx, New York, also remains in critical condition at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The small plane took off from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, New York with the three people on board at 2:18 p.m. Sunday, police said. A short time later, the pilot issued a mayday signal and indicated there was smoke in the cockpit, according to the news release.

Police say the aircraft turned back toward the airport to make an emergency landing before crashing near the intersection of Wellwood Avenue and 5th Street in North Lindenhurst, approximately 300 feet south of the Long Island Rail Road track, at 2:58 p.m.

Roma Gupta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and responded to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.