HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. -- A Hunterdon County official is calling on the County's Budget Committee to work towards freezing the county tax rate again in 2022.
The Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners Director John E. Lanza called for the Board's Budget Committee to work towards freezing the tax rate, for the fourth year in a row.
Lanza said officials should strive to not add to the present inflation driven cost increase to burden taxpayers further, noting higher prices for food, gas and other costs.
“I recognize that county operations face some of the same cost escalation issues that our hard-working residents do. However, I also know that we have an experienced team in Commissioners Matt Holt and Shaun Van Doren, who make up the Budget Committee, and who understand budget issues better than most, share the same conservative fiscal philosophy as the other members of the Board, and are committed to economy in government." Lanza said. "I ask my colleagues on the Budget Committee to do all that they can to bear down during their work on the budget and help our taxpayers by freezing the tax rate again this year.”
Hunterdon County’s tax rate of 31.5 cents per $100 of property valuation has been the same rate since 2018.