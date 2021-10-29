FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Since the Gabby Petito case sparked national headlines, several missing people have been found, including one woman from Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Authorities have confirmed the remains recovered in California's Yucca Valley are that of 30-year-old Lauren Cho.
Cho's legacy is living on in Hunterdon County.
Community members tell us they're devastated she's gone, but are focusing on the positive impacts she's made.
Known by those closest to her as "El," Cho went to Hunterdon Central Regional High School.
The school told us, "Hunterdon Central's staff and administration join Lauren Cho's family and friends in mourning her loss, and remember her fondly for her many accomplishments in the arts during her time at our high school."
Lauren was a 2013 graduate of Westminster Choir College of Rider University.
The college sent us a statement saying its entire community is keeping Lauren's memory close, and that "she is remembered as a talented musician who was kind and friendly to all who knew her."
Loved ones said Lauren was a tremendous chef and a baker, who worked at a piercing and tattoo shop in Flemington.
On a Facebook page originally started to find Lauren, her sister posted an update thanking investigators. She said, "My family extends their thanks to all those who have waited with us, stood with us, cried with us, and hoped with us these past several months. The depths of our collective sorrow feels endless as grief demands space for its accompanying emptiness."
Cho had been missing since June.
Police say her friends told them she was upset and left the Airbnb she was staying at, leaving her things behind.
The San Bernardino County Coroner's Office says the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.