Hunterdon County's Health Department and Office of Emergency Management are ready to set-up a point of dispensing site, or POD, for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Freeholder Susan Soloway, liaison for the health department, said when the vaccine becomes available, the state will ask the county health department to be one of the primary sources of vaccinations.
Soloway said Hunterdon County has been training to distribute mass doses of medications since the early 2000s, when the anthrax terror attacks occurred.
"We are going to be giving the doses out first to first responders and frontline workers. Secondarily, the people in long-term facilities, areas that there is co-habitation. Anyone else after that," said Soloway.
Soloway said the county is still waiting for direction from the state about how and when it will distribute vaccines to the general public.
She said the New Jersey Association of Counties will be sending a letter to the governor's office to ask about using nursing students to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine doses to help keep up with demand.
Hunterdon County is also allotting more than $250,000 of federal money to providing at-home COVID-19 tests for residents. The tests don't require a prescription. They can be sent back in the mail with results in as little as three days.