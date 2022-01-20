ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. – Citing public opposition and potential legal complications, the Alexandria Township land use board and township committee voted down a proposed medical-marijuana facility at a joint meeting on Tuesday.
Altus New Jersey LLC proposed building a facility for growing and processing marijuana plants on preserved farmland off Airport Road in the western Hunterdon County town.
Altus is a subsidiary of a national medical-marijuana business, and plans to open the first dispensary in Hunterdon County in The Shoppes at Flemington later this year.
However, at the December land use board meeting, several members said the only potential site for the operation would be in the township's Industrial-Commercial Zone, on Route 619 between Milford and Frenchtown. That meeting also featured extensive public commentary, with more than 50 residents speaking out against the proposed facility.
That site, though, is designated for affordable housing, township Planner David Banisch said at Thursday night's meeting at Delaware Valley Regional High School. While existing non-residential uses are allowed there, he noted, there are restrictions on new commercial and industrial development, and getting permission for the proposed facility would involve going to court to ask for amendments to the usage restrictions. Limited space and the risk of flooding would also complicate building on that site.
"I'm hearing an awful lot of negative, and I'm not hearing any positives,” said land use board Chairman Phil Rochelle.
The land use board and township committee both voted unanimously against the facility, and the township will amend its land use ordinance to allow only uses "consistent with local, state and federal law."
Because cannabis is not legal at the federal level, this will effectively prohibit any facilities for its production, Banisch said. The township had already adopted an ordinance prohibiting the use of marijuana for recreational or medical use after it was legalized statewide last year.
About 150 members of the public were at the meeting, many of whom broke into applause at the board's decision.