CLINTON, N.J. - The New Jersey women's prison being investigated over assault and misconduct charges is equipping its prison guards with body cameras.

Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, Hunterdon County, is part of a pilot program that was announced last May.

Now New Jersey's Department of Corrections says it's received its first batch of cameras, which will first be distributed at Edna Mahan.

Eight of its prison guards have been charged in an alleged attack on several inmates back in January.

