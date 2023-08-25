PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Roadway repairs are expected to be completed overnight Friday on I-78 East near Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission reports that two travel lanes are open on I-78 EB near Phillipsburg. That travel pattern is expected to remain in place until 8 p.m., when a single-lane travel restriction is scheduled to go into effect.

The single-lane restriction will remain in place until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Overnight roadway repair work along the highway on Thursday night had to be shut down due to an unforeseen emergency situation during early morning hours Friday," the Toll Bridge Commission said in a statement.

A severe travel warning was issued for the Friday morning commuting period.

I-78 eastbound motorists traveling from Pennsylvania to New Jersey should anticipate moderate backups and delays.

A six-week-long roadway joints repair project is currently underway along the Commission’s 4.2-mile-long segment of I-78 on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River.