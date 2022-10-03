BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Drivers who go through Hunterdon County, New Jersey on I-78 only have a month left of those total traffic stoppages before construction goes on a winter hiatus. A project involving rock blasting has been underway since June to keep the roadway safe.

At times, there is silence on one side of I-78 and impatient drivers on the other.

"You'd see people doing some pretty strange things," said Justin Carter of Phillipsburg.

"People getting out of the car, looking around like what's going on," said Sean Morro of Phillipsburg.

What's going on are 15-minute traffic stops, in both directions, near Exit 11 in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County. It's for the rock blasting of a half-mile stretch of weathered and fractured slopes with some loose boulders and overhanging blocks.

Crews are scaling to cut back slopes, excavating to widen the catch area, and improving drainage.

New Jersey's Department of Transportation says the nearly $30 million federally funded project is necessary to keep rocks from falling and to keep drivers safe.

Despite the signs, it's catching many out-of-towners off guard and forcing some locals to take new routes.

"It takes longer to fix the customer's truck, get them back on the road and delivering or receiving whatever they got to do," said Carter, who works at a vehicle repair shop nearby. "It does impact that trucking industry."

"Sometimes it's good," said Morro. "Sometimes they started already, and we get stuck for like 30 minutes. So backed up, I'll be showing up late to school. It's sometimes painful sitting there."

Drivers will have to deal through October.

Transportation officials say in November, the project will go on a winter hiatus, and a construction barrier will be moved to make a 12-foot right shoulder.

The state tells us work will resume in the spring. The entire project is expected to wrap up next fall.

The Department of Transportation says check its traffic information website for real-time travel updates.