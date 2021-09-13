New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the death toll from Ida has climbed to 30, up one since last week.

Murphy, a Democrat, gave the update Monday but didn't share more details.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 50 people in six Eastern states after it brought historic rain that led to deadly flooding and sudden storm waters.

Murphy also says that 11 of the state’s 21 counties are now part of the federal government’s major disaster declaration, up from the original six counties that were included.

