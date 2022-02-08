PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Police are on the move in Phillipsburg.

An incident in the town Tuesday afternoon had schools on lockdown. Some students were kept inside their schools past their usual dismissal time.

According to social media posts, this was all prompted by something happening in Phillipsburg.

Police activity in Phillipsburg

Police haven't elaborated. We do know they have an area near Hudson Street and Reese Way blocked off. We're told they appear to be looking for evidence there, as well as South Main Street.

Nothing official has yet been released about the incident in Phillipsburg.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.