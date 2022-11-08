New Jersey's 7th Congressional District is a rematch between Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski and challenger Republican Tom Kean Jr. In 2020, Malinowski defeated Kean, but only by a razor-thin margin.

The candidates are battling it out in a redrawn district that will now include Hunterdon and Warren counties, as well as parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties.

With 67 of 100 precincts counted, Malinowski had 54% of the vote versus Kean's 46%.

The redistricting has been seen as largely favorable for Democrats, but in the 7th District, Republicans are thought to have gained an advantage. That's why this race has been so closely followed across the country, as Republicans look for opportunities to win back control of Congress.

Malinowski was born in Poland and moved to America at age 6 with his mother.

He served as senior director on former President Bill Clinton's National Security Council, as chief advocate for Human Rights Watch during former President George W. Bush's administration, and as assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor under former President Barack Obama.

Kean continues a family history of public service. He is the grandson of former U.S. Rep. Robert Kean and son of former Gov. Thomas H. Kean, Sr.

Kean represented New Jersey's 21st Legislative District from 2001 until 2003, and then was elected a state senator in 2003. In 2008, he was selected Senate Republican Leader. He served on the Senate's higher education, commerce and legislative oversight committees.

