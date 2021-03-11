A former municipal tax collector in Warren County is being accused of stealing more than $800,000 in property tax money from residents.
Rachellyn Mosher faces a slew of charges, including corruption of public resources, official misconduct, and computer theft, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office.
Mosher was the municipal tax collector for White, Harmony, and Lopatcong townships. A Hunterdon County grand jury indicted Mosher after a two-year investigation into the misappropriation of about $824,000 in property tax money paid by residents between 2013 and 2018, according to the Warren County prosecutor's office.
Instead of depositing the cash payments of residents into the townships' bank accounts, Mosher would keep the money and then tamper with the subsequent entries into the townships' computers, according to the indictment.
The indictment says Mosher stole about $166,000 from White Township, approximately $124,000 from Harmony Township, and about $534,000 from Lopatcong Township.