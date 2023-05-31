BLAIRSTOWN TWP., N.J. - Authorities are responding Wednesday morning to a reported explosion at a home in Warren County, New Jersey.

It happened around 11 a.m. in Blairstown Township, across the river from the Delaware Water Gap area.

The explosion involved chlorine, and at least one person was reported to have burns, said a spokesperson with the Warren County Emergency Management Agency.

Firefighters initially couldn't enter the home to help, so hazmat teams were being called in.

