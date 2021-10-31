UNION TWP., N.J. -- An inmate who escaped from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County, New Jersey has been taken into custody.
Jessica Graham, 40, escaped from the minimum-security unit at the Union Township facility on Sunday, according to the Hunterdon County prosecutor’s office.
She was arrested later in the day in the town of Clinton, according to Clinton police.
Graham was sentenced in June to a maximum of five years in prison for a criminal mischief charge.
Officials had said Graham was last seen near exit 13 off Interstate 78 westbound, just west of the prison.