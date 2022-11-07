GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tasty new concept is dishing out smoked ribs, brisket, chicken and more at the former Sammy's Drive-In Restaurant in Greenwich Township.

Drake's Joint, a roadside eatery specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, opened Saturday at 1193 Route 22, across from the former Phillipsburg Mall.

The site was the longtime home of Sammy's Drive-In, which closed in 2011 after more than 30 years of business. Before Sammy's, the property operated as Tony's Drive-In for decades.

"We want to keep the nostalgia of the roadside stand alive," co-owner Chris Sterlacci said. "We want to be that spot where you swing by for a quick meal, knowing that it's made with really fresh ingredients in a fun and lively atmosphere."

"We're a family business, and we work really hard to make sure everyone is a part of the process," co-owner Dan Risis added. "Really good barbecue should be slow-cooked, not rushed. It also should be enjoyed with friends and family, and that's exactly what we're providing - a place for the people of Phillipsburg and the Lehigh Valley to come together and get really great barbecue."

Risis, who also owns the Phillipsburg Antique Mall on Fleming Drive in town as well as the temporarily closed Toby's Cup hot dog stand on Memorial Parkway in Lopatcong Township, linked up with Sterlacci shortly before purchasing the former Sammy's property about a month ago.

The developer reached out as Sterlacci previously operated his Mountain Dudes Good Food restaurant for a few months at the site before outgrowing the space last winter. In February, Mountain Dudes reopened less than a mile southeast on Route 22 in a former Ruby Tuesday building in the Pohatcong Plaza in Pohatcong Township.

The New Jersey residents - Sterlacci lives in Asbury and Risis lives in Livingston, Essex County - quickly realized that they have a similar business mindset and outlook on life, with Risis labeling Sterlacci a "clone" of himself.

"We very much see eye to eye on a lot of channels," Sterlacci said. "So, I think it was a two-hour conversation before we became partners and instant brothers."

"Nope, 45 seconds!" Risis quipped.

Drake's, named after Risis' 8-year-old son, serves up smoked chicken and brisket sandwiches; appetizers such as corn-on-the-cob and sausage; and sides such as cornbread (sweet or jalapeno), kimchi string beans, collard greens, mac and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw.

Chicken and brisket platters ($26-$28) include two sides and a garnish, while combo platters ($38-$45) feature multiple meats, three sides and a garnish.

Other menu highlights include desserts such as banana bread and chocolate chip cookies, drinks such as lemonade and sweet tea, and a kids meal featuring a hot dog with mac and cheese and pickles.

"The brisket sandwich has definitely been the top-seller," Sterlacci said. "Our combo platters have also been a huge hit. You get a little bit of everything, and they're usually enough for two people to share."

"I've been smoking for 20 years - meats not cigarettes," Risis joked. "So, people can expect high-quality, slow-cooked barbecue as well as a family friendly environment. We're not a chain or a faceless corporation. We actually get to know our customers."

Drake's is primarily a to-go operation, with a few outdoor tables available for on-site dining. The partners are also renovating the restaurant's interior to include a new dining area with seating for around 12 customers, Sterlacci said.

Renovations, which are expected to be complete in a couple of months, will include new flooring, a drop ceiling, lighting, and kitchen equipment.

Inside, Sterlacci and Risis also plan to bring back Sammy's favorites like hard and soft ice cream along with other chilled treats like floats, milkshakes, and sundaes.

"We're super excited to be reviving the Sammy's concept inside by the spring," Sterlacci said. "It was a landmark of the Phillipsburg community for many years."

"When you're done with your barbecue, you'll be able to come inside for ice cream!" Risis added. "It doesn't get much better than that."

The partners have big plans for Drake's as they intend to convert Sterlacci's Mountain Dudes restaurant into a full-service second location of Drake's in the coming months.

Most of Mountain Dudes' menu items will remain, Sterlacci said, with Drake's barbecue simply complementing popular dishes such as the Mountaineer and bison burgers and Sasquatch and "Oink and Cheese" sandwiches.

"For example, we currently feature smoked brisket on some of our items at Mountain Dudes, but we don't currently smoke any of our meats in-house," Sterlacci explained. "Now, we will have our own, super fresh smoked barbecue."

In addition to launching Drake's, the partners are also working to revitalize another landmark dining spot, Toby's Cup, at 857 Memorial Parkway in Lopatcong Township.

Toby's, which originated as a Phillipsburg hot dog cart about 80 years ago, is known for its hot dogs and milkshakes.

Risis and Sterlacci are renovating the small, light blue structure, with plans to reopen Toby's Cup within the next few months. They plan to maintain much of the menu, which also includes burgers, cheesesteaks, and fries.

"We're excited to be reviving Toby's Cup, our next joint venture," Sterlacci said. "Dan's in real estate development. So, we're having a lot of fun bringing life back to some of these landmark restaurant spots."

Hours for Drake's initial location are still being finalized, but the partners are looking to staff the eatery noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sterlacci said. Customers should check the business' Instagram page for the most up-to-date announcements.