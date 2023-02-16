FLEMINGTON, N.J. - At Matt's Red Rooster in Flemington, the staff is preparing for the dinner crowd.

"We're seasonal grill, we feature wood fire, which is our claim to fame," said owner Matt McPherson.

McPherson says his patrons are a healthy mix of locals and out of towners. But if a new bill to create a Central New Jersey region is approved, it could mean more destination diners will be paying the Red Rooster a visit.

Bill A5098 defines Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset and Middlesex as Central New Jersey.

In the past, much attention was paid to the North and South. Bill sponsors say the designation would allow the Garden State to more efficiently promote tourism in all three regions, something that makes local tourism officials very happy.

"We're an hour from New York and an hour from Philly and we're surrounded by 1600 farms and we have great residents and great businesses," said Robin Lapidus, executive director of the Flemington Community Partnership.

Lapidus says the new designation would set the region apart as the garden of the Garden State, whereas in the past, the term "Central Jersey" has been more of a lark.

Over at Sage By Attachments, owner Karen Shankoff has been selling jewelry and funky fashions for 22 years.

She says it's about time Central Jersey is recognized.

"We definitely have the right restaurants. We have the right stores, you know, we have in the quaintness that so many other towns north and south don't have," said Shankoff.

The bill is now on its way to the Speaker for further consideration.