TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Jack Ciattarelli has won New Jersey’s Republican primary for governor, defeating rivals who claimed former President Donald Trump’s mantle.
Ciattarelli will go on to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy in November’s election.
He defeated three challengers on Tuesday, two of whom promoted themselves as vocal Trump supporters. But Ciattarelli won on the strength of his support among many in the party establishment, who delivered him coveted ballot position across the state.
Ciattarelli focused much of his primary race on attacking Murphy over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and on bread-and-butter Republican issues like high property taxes.