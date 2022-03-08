WHITE TWP., N.J. – Jaindl Land Co. provided more information on its proposed warehouse project on Foul Rift Road in White Township Tuesday night, but discussion of its stormwater plans will have to wait until next month's meeting.
Members of the public had questions about the development's plans to manage drainage and runoff, especially because the bedrock beneath the site consists of fissured limestone formations known as karst. Because karst is formed when the stone is dissolved by water, it's full of caves, tunnels and sinkholes, and groundwater contamination can travel long distances.
Anthony Sposaro, attorney for Jaindl, said he plans to bring experts on karst formations and stormwater runoff to address those questions at the April 12 planning board meeting.
The proposed project off Route 519 in Warren County consists of two warehouses — the smaller of which would be about 800,000 square feet, and the larger about 1.8 million square feet.
Though they are being built to operate independently, in anticipation of being leased to separate clients, the warehouses would share an access road and wastewater treatment system.
Combining the systems into a single wastewater treatment plant, civil engineer Joseph Vuich said, would help to reduce the environmental impact for the proposed development.
In addition to stormwater concerns, the planning board also noted that there is one residential property that would be virtually surrounded by the proposed development, and asked if Jaindl had offered to buy out the homeowner. Sposaro said that the company had not, but he would make note of the board's request and make inquiries.