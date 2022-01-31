WHITE TWP., Pa. – Warren County residents slowed down the planning process for Jaindl Land Co.'s warehouse plan Monday night, pushing decisions back to future meetings.
The next planning board review will be Feb. 8 and will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jaindl plan is for two warehouses, total about 2.6 million square feet, for 585 acres of White Township on Foul Rift Road, off Route 519. Some of that acreage would continue to be farmland.
The township's planning board met Monday to review the plan during a Zoom meeting with close to 100 people online. The meeting started at 7 p.m., but the Jaindl plan was not addressed until 8:35 p.m.
Residents of White Township and nearby communities came prepared to ask lots of questions and pick away at the plan. Neighbors have organized to oppose a development that they say will change their rural lifestyle and add truck traffic that local roads cannot handle.
Attorney Anthony Sposaro, representing Jaindl, said several times that questions were wasting time.
Sposaro and Tom Bodolsky of Citizens for Sustainable Development went back and forth multiple times about whether Bodolsky's questions were appropriate. The only issue discussed Monday was the subdivision of Jaindl's land. The board did not get to the site plans for either proposed warehouse.
While asking questions of engineer Joseph Vuich, representing Jaindl, about a proposed subdivision, Bodolsky complained about lawyer Sposaro stepping in.
"I've attempted to ask Mr. Vuich questions, and I've gotten answers from Mr. Sposaro instead," Bodolsky said, while asking about road right-of-way.
Sposaro said a few times that right-of-way would be subject to decisions made by Warren County and objected to repeated questions, asking "how dead this horse has to be."
Sposaro told Bodolsky, "I would appreciate it if you would ask questions and not testify."
"The same goes to you, Tony," Bodolsky said.
"This has gone on month after month after month after month," Sposaro said, adding soon after that "We're just eating up time, and we're getting nowhere."
"Let's keep the questions specific to the subdivision," planning board Chairman Tim Matthews said as Bodolsky continued to comment.
When Bodolsky asked questions after a couple other people spoke, Sposaro objected again.
"He had his bite at the apple," he said of Bodolsky. Sposaro asked for some control of the process.
A caller who gave his name only as Travis asked the board to "stop this thing."
Julia Sommers of the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, an environmental group, commented on why she was going to ask a question and then decided not to: "I put my hand up and put it down, and I put my hand up again just to explain why I put my hand up."
The meeting ended at 10:15 p.m.
The planning board did vote to approve an updated farmland preservation plan, as presented by Barbara Davis of The Land Conservancy of New Jersey. Davis said that dairy farming is just about over in White Township while growing soybeans is moving up.