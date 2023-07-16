...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal
Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean,
Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer,
Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem,
Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western
Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern
Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe,
Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and
Western Montgomery.
* WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High atmospheric moisture content combined with an
approaching front through Sunday will result in numerous
showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are forecast,
with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible in some
areas where thunderstorms are more persistent. These totals
may result in flash flooding, particularly in flood-prone
urban and low-lying areas. Additionally, there will be some
potential for main stem river flooding following the heavy
rain, due to excessive runoff. The greatest threat will be in
areas that have recently had heavy rain and flooding, were
soils are already saturated, in portions of eastern
Pennsylvania and northern and central New Jersey.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&