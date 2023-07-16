power lines

Customers of Jersey Central Power & Light in Warren County, New Jersey who still don't have power after recent severe weather in the area can get free water and ice.

Customers can get the water and ice at: 

Acme 152 Rt 94 Blairstown

Shop Rite 1207 Rt 22 Phillipsburg (Greenwich Store)

Shop Rite 1965 Rt 57 Manfield

Shop Rite 2 Clubhouse Dr Washington

