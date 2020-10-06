Vote by mail mailbox mail-in ballot graphic generic

A federal judge has declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by the Trump campaign to stop New Jersey's mail-in ballot program.

The campaign sued New Jersey recently over its plan to mail ballots to all voters, claiming it violated the Constitution and would lead to widespread fraud.

Earlier Tuesday, attorneys for New Jersey wrote in a court filing that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Monday allowing South Carolina to require mail-in ballots to be signed by a witness supported their claims.

