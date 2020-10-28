BELVIDERE, N.J. - A New Jersey man who killed his parents was sentenced Wednesday.
Todd Warner was sentenced to 36 years in New Jersey State Prison for each count of murder, and the sentences will run concurrent to each other, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office. He was also sentenced to five years in prison for a third-degree charge of the fraudulent use of a credit card. That sentence will run consecutive to the sentence imposed for the murder counts.
Warner pleaded guilty in September to the charges.
Warner's parents, Frank and Joyanne Warner, were found dead in their Washington Township home by a family member in October 2019.