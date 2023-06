Bar associations in three New Jersey counties are voicing their displeasure over a backlog of cases.

The backlog is all due to a judge shortage.

Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties are down dozens of judges.

Civil cases and divorces in those counties have been on hold for months.

Lawyers call the situation "unacceptable and unnecessary."

They urge Gov. Phil Murphy to nominate judges, and the State Senate to confirm them, as soon as possible.