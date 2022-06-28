SOMERVILLE, N.J. - The jury is still deliberating Tuesday in the civil trial against Warren County and the estate of former Sheriff Edward Bullock.
Jurors are deciding whether the county is liable for allowing Bullock to allegedly sexually abuse children in the 1980s.
If they decide the county allowed Bullock to abuse the victim, W.M., they could require the county to pay two different types of damages.
Compensatory damages would cover W.M.'s pain and suffering.
Punitive damages would be to punish the county for not protecting him.
County lawyers argued the jury should be told they don't have to award punitive damages if they find the county liable.
But W.M.'s attorneys argued the New Jersey Child Sexual Abuse Act is unique in that it requires the jury to award both types of damages.
The act reads, "Actual damages shall consist of compensatory and punitive damages and costs of suit."
After reading that, Judge Michael Rogers appeared to agree with W.M.'s attorneys.
"I have never in my career seen a statute like the CSAA," he said. "It is unique, and my interpretation of the statute is that if there is an award of compensatory damages...called actual damages, then it says it shall include punitive damages. It's not discretionary."
But damages won't be awarded at all if the jury finds that the county isn't liable for Bullock's abuse.
In closing arguments on Monday, the county said it shouldn't be liable, because Bullock kept the alleged abuse a secret.
"No one said they knew of abuse, no one said they saw abuse, no one said a child told them about abuse," said Jerald Howarth, lawyer for the county.
But W.M's attorneys argue the abuse was an open secret.
"We have the courthouse in general, just the overall courthouse, where we heard joke after joke and rumor after rumor, 'he's got another little boy, blonde hair, blue eyes, haha,'" said Brad Russo, attorney for W.M.
As deliberations continued Tuesday morning, the jury requested a transcript of what W.M. said on the stand, recounting his abuse while he was living at the county youth shelter in the '80s.
The jury also requested transcripts for psychological experts who determined W.M. had PTSD from that abuse, so that could play a factor in their final decision.