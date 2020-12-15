WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has ordered lower federal courts in Colorado and New Jersey to reexamine state restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices’ recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.
The high court’s unsigned decisions Tuesday threw out federal district court rulings that rejected challenges to limits imposed in both states.
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues.