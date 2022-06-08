New Jersey's primary election was held Tuesday.
Up for grabs are the U.S. House seats for each of the state's 12 congressional districts.
Republicans fended off fellow challengers from the right, while all 10 Democratic incumbents won their respective contests.
It's setting the stage for a midterm fight over control of the House.
In Hunterdon and Warren counties, District 7 is front and center.
Incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski took a strong lead early on and didn't look back.
He was named the winner by the Associated Press roughly 30 minutes after polls closed, with nearly 96% of the vote.
Republican candidate Tom Kean Jr. won the GOP nomination over six other candidates.
Now Kean and Malinowski will go head-to-head for the same House seat.
Malinowksi beat him by a small margin back in 2020.
"Obviously I'm proudly accepting the nomination of the Democratic party awarded to me by the people of this district, to be the congressman for the 7th District for another two years," Malinowski said.
Hunterdon County election officials say since it's the largest participant in District 7, it will be ground zero come November.
"It puts some pressure on us, we want to make sure that our poll workers are trained to, you know, overcome any situation," said Beth Thompson, Hunterdon County Board of Elections administrator. "Everyone in my office is aware that, you know, this could come down to a recount, anything could happen."
November's general election results in the state could potentially have a ripple effect in Washington.
At least one congressional district is widely considered likely to flip to Republican control.