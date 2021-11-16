CLINTON TWP., NJ. - In a bar where everybody knows his name, folks are glad Kelsey Grammer came.
For years, TV audiences have seen Grammer's face sitting at the bar in the hit sitcom, "Cheers." Tuesday night at Cryan's Tavern in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, he went behind the bar, serving brews from his own brand based in the Catskills of New York, Faith American Brewing Company.
"My daughter's name is Faith," Grammer told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "I call it Faith American because I believe in America still, and I believe we can always get better and greater. So, the name of my daughter... and my love for America and love for the American tradition which is, 'pull yourself up by your bootstraps and make sure you got something to do with yourself, work hard,' and that's what the beer is about."
Of course, Grammer's success continued long after "Cheers;" "Frasier," starring his character, Dr. Frasier Crane, filled TV screens for 11 seasons. Kelsey told Jim Vasil that a revival is in the works.
"The reboot of Frasier, we're still crafting it, basically," said Grammer. "It's a legacy show, but it's also a brand-new show."
The show is set to come to a streaming platform next year.
For Kelsey, it's interacting with people like these in places like this, that make for the best nights.
"As corny as it may sound - people may not even know I'm like this - it's that sort of sole interaction that I live for," said Grammer. "It's a magnificent thing to do."