PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A vacated Phillipsburg Town Council seat failed to be filled Wednesday with a Republican candidate after the meeting was canceled due to a lack of members in attendance.
"This is Philipsburg's politics at its worst," said council Vice President Robert Fulper.
About 10 minutes after the meeting was set to begin, Fulper said it will be rescheduled to Sept. 14 because council failed to reach a quorum, as only he and Councilman Randy Piazza were present. Councilpersons Harry Wyant and Danielle DeGerolamo failed to show.
The Phillipsburg Republican Committee now has until Sept. 9 to formally present its candidate to fill the recently vacated seat of former Council President Frank McVey.
Should it fail to do so, the seat could remain vacant until the November general election, or the Democratic party could present a candidate to fill the term. Council would still have to vote in favor of appointing any candidate presented.
In an Aug. 31 post on the Phillipsburg Republican Committee's Facebook page, it was said that Peter J. Marino announced his candidacy for council. According to the post, Marino is a lifelong resident of Phillipsburg and a graduate of Phillipsburg High School, as well as a current member of the Phillipsburg Board of Education and a former member of council.
In late August, McVey announced that he would be stepping down from his position on the council and not running for reelection in the November general election. The announcement came after it became public that McVey had been charged by the Warren County prosecutor with misuse of the 911 system.
According to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office, the incident began Aug. 13 after McVey sent an Open Public Records Act request to the Phillipsburg business administrator.
He reportedly then sent an email to a number of Phillipsburg town employees stating, "If I don't receive correspondence by 6pm I will be calling 911 asking for an officer to come to my house and to give me an answer on this inquiry," the Warren County prosecutor's office said.
McVey called the 911 emergency telephone system, acknowledged that his call was not an emergency, identified himself, and requested a "welfare check" on the mayor and police chief, from whom he had not heard in "twelve hours," according to the news release.
McVey faces up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison, if convicted.