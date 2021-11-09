LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. - The Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn has been acquired by Genesis Hospitality, which operates restaurants, inns and bakeries in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Genesis said in a statement Tuesday that it acquired the historic restaurant on the banks of the Delaware River at 11 Bridge Street in Lambertville, New Jersey. The price was not disclosed.
In addition to the restaurant, the inn has 46 rooms and suites, and space for weddings and events. It is across the river from New Hope, Bucks County.
The restaurant is in a restored 19th century train station.
“The iconic Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn is the perfect complement to our current family of properties,” said Eben Copple, culinary director for Genesis Hospitality.
Genesis owns and operates the Washington Crossing Inn, the Yardley Inn, and the Peacock Inn and Perch Restaurant in Princeton, New Jersey, among other properties.