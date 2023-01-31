POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – During its Monday night meeting, the Pohatcong Township Land Use Board deemed incomplete an application for plans to develop the former site of the Phillipsburg Mall into a warehouse.
Developer JG Petrucci Co. Inc. is proposing an 848,620-square-foot warehouse to be built at 1200 Route 22. The project, called "The Cubes," will feature 160 loading docks, 196 parking spaces for trailers and 351 spaces for cars, according to a site plan.
The land use board reviewed the land development application for the project Monday night only for completeness.
According to the application, Kohl's — the only remaining store in business on the mall property — will continue to operate at its current location.
The land use board meets again on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m., but the agenda for that meeting is not yet available.